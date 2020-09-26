The Rise of Unemployment rate in Quetta: Challenges and Remedies

One cannot address crime without addressing poverty, and one cannot address poverty by addressing Unemployment. That said, these things often go hand in hand. And sadly, all these issues are arising in Pakistan, especially in our province Balochistan.

Demographically Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, and Quetta being its capital, is facing backwardness due to joblessness. So, it is high time to address the issue of rising Unemployment in Quetta. It is 2020, and we all are under the thick dark clouds of the pandemic, which has increased the rate of Unemployment globally, let alone Quetta. To address these issues of joblessness, our government must pay special heed to the unemployed young youth of Quetta. The unemployment rate has increased significantly during these past months. But that’s not all; as I have discussed earlier, crime, poverty, and Unemployment go hand in hand. If people cannot find decent jobs, then there is a chance to overcome poverty, they would turn into criminals and commit crimes like robbery, murder, and abductions. It is like a never-ending cycle of crime, poverty, and Unemployment.

According to the report, all other provinces are getting equal shares except Balochistan. Yes, you read it right. Balochistan is the only province that is not getting its actual share.

However, Article 38(g) ensure that the shares of the Provinces in all Federal services, including autonomous bodies and corporations established by, or under the control of, the Federal Government, shall be secured and any omission in the allocation of the shares of the Provinces in the past shall be rectified. But it’s heartbreaking to see the government officials, who have the fate of the country, are ignorant about Balochistan’s youth issues.

Let’s discuss challenges in an elaborative way to find the root of the problem, and then some remedies to overcome the issues of Unemployment.

The first challenge that we are facing is a lack of skills. We, as a youth, lack the necessary skills that are essential in landing a great job. Besides, our government is not interested in providing opportunities for our youth to develop their skills. But that’s not all, there are no good academies for the preparation of CSS, and most people have no idea about it. So, there is a lack of awareness, as well.

Anyway, allow me to tell you a little secret, whenever elections are around the corner, our political entities visit our Quetta, and promise us heaven, and end up delivering hell. And to be honest, at this point, we can only pray to Allah.

Now, let’s talk about the remedies to overcome this issue. First of all, we, as a youth of Quetta, unite together to address this issue to our government. I, however, speak for the unemployed youth of Balochistan, especially Quetta, and wish to see an end to the rising Unemployment rate in our city. Since the national power comes from every province, we cannot prosper as a nation if we cannot convert our national power into state power. And unfortunately, we cannot make our state powerful unless or until we do something for the youth of Balochistan.

Lastly, it is our humble request to the government of Balochistan to employ its residents and allow them to contribute to the development of the province.