Melodious music composer Rafiq Hussain passes away

When I heard the news today the third of September 2020 of melodious music composer Rafiq Hussain I could not believe it for the fact that he was much younger in age and was physically smart person.

My memory rolled back to the days when he assisted music composer late Mian Sheheryar in the art of music composition. Initially he was a proficient harmonium player and I can see him on harmonium in many of my music videos. He was a tuneful singer as well. Mian Sheheryar used his voice in many of his programmes for PTV. Then Rafiq Hussain became pupil of Ghulam Ali. It is rumoured that most of the hit ghazals were composed by him whether his name was exhibited on the CDs or not. He visited India with Ghulam Ali for his functions and recording with Asha Bhosle also.

Rafiq Hussain had a unique way of making a tune for his songs. He would use traditional Raags or a mixture but use an odd note here and there to make his compositions attractive for music lovers. I used him for composing nine ghazals for Ghulam Ali and the same tracks sung by me. The poet was Dr Safi Hassan from Birmingham, UK. The demise of Central Production Unit at radio Pakistan Lahore was last nail in the coffin. From the day this productive unit was closed, many composers and singers were stranded at their homes where they used to collect every day and conceive tunes for new ghazals and special songs. Rafiq Hussain was one of the affected music directors.

The last album I enjoyed in Rafiq Hussain’s compositions was ‘Kahani’ with ghazals sung by him and Ghulam Ali produced by lyricist Dr. Safi Hassan. One of the Ghazals ‘Aik Na Aik Fareb Sabhi Nei Khaya Hota Hei’ in the voice of Ghulam Ali is very popular on Youtube. The same was rendered by me in PTV’s programme ‘Raat Gaye’. The other items are ‘Agarche Tu Tau Raha Aur Hi’ and ‘Kabhi Socha Bhi Hei Kaye Ho Gaya Hain’ and ‘Muskurate Hue Har Zakhm Siya Hei Main Nei’ by Rafiq Hussain, and ‘Yei Duniya Kaya Rida-e-Gumrahi Pehne Hue Hei’ by Ghulam Ali, all in Mehfil singing style. His tracks are with Hari Haran in India but for the tensions between the two countries.

Rafiq Hussain is one such talented music talent who got much less in return from what he deserved. May Allah bless his soul!

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com