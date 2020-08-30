Mehwish Hayat slams Indian media for ‘gutter journalism’, denies relationship with Dawood Ibrahim

Famous Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat has reacted to allegations being levelled against her by the Indian media after she highlighted Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Indian media had been knocking Mehwish Hayat for a long time now; spreading rumors about her connection with globally famous underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The news was first premiered by a renowned Indian news channel, Zee News. The platform depicted a made-up footage announcing confidently that the most wanted Indian mobster Dawood was dating the massively acclaimed Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. Moreover, the news channel also claimed that Dawood’s whereabouts were discovered to be in Karachi, similar to Mehwish’s and the two were in close associations.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat gave strong reaction on Indian media reports that she had relationship with notorious Ibrahim Dawood.

She wrote: “I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement. I know exactly what their agenda is & why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up.

Hayat has never shied away from calling out India for it’s treatment of Muslims in Kashmir and has time and again tweeted about the hypocrisy of the country’s media.

Baseless Indian media reports had cited sources saying that Ebrahim was allegedly upset over a report that exposed his alleged relationship with Hayat.