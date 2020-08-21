Fact Check: Amazon Prime denies making web series on Sushant’s life with Pakistani actor

The news went viral a week ago that Amazon Prime Video will soon start making a web series on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput and the said web series has cast a Pakistani actor.

The news went viral when an Instagram post by a Pakistani artist named Hasan Khan claimed that he had been cast in a web series on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Hasan Khan shared a photo of himself and Sushant Singh and claimed that he would be seen playing the role of a Bollywood actor.

NAPA’s official Facebook page had also shared Khan’s original post, however, the share has now been deleted and the actor has replaced ‘Primevideoin’ with ‘Indian Web’ on his post.

According to Indian broadcaster News 18, Prime Video has denied reports of a web series on the life of Sushant Singh with Hasan Khan.

The report claims that a brief statement issued by Amazon Prime Video states that the company is not making any web series on the life of Sushant Singh with a Pakistani actor.