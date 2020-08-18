Interest business through installment center in Chakwal

In addition to household items in the name of easy installments, the business of supplying motorcycles, rickshaws and mobile phones is becoming common in the city.

These business centers have been set up on every highway in the city in the name of easy installments. A Daily Times survey revealed that the number of people affected by these installment centers is in the thousands.

Owners of these installment centers make huge profits from customers who buy household items, motorcycles or mobile phones on installments. The profit rate ranges from 20 to 40 percent.

The traders involved in this business have enforced their terms and conditions. A blank check is taken from the buyer and when he is unable to pay the interest, a case of giving fake check is registered against him.

According to an investigating police officer of Chakwal police, the plaintiffs in 90 per cent of the cases registered in the police station city, Saddar and other police stations on charges of forged checks are owned by the corporation.

It has also come to light that traders involved in this business receive monthly payments from buyers through criminals for recovery.

The people of Chakwal have demanded that action be taken against these elements involved in the business of usury to curb this illegal business.