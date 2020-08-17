LHC directs CAA to explain suspension of PIA pilot’s license

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday annulled a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) order to revoke the license of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot for allegedly being fake/dubious and issued a notice to the authority to submit its response in this regard.

Justice Jawad Hassan took up a petition moved by Umar Saleem challenging the suspension of his license.

Saleem contended that he has been a staffer of the national flag-carrier since 2006 and was promoted to captain in 2015. He complained that the CAA director general, without giving him a fair hearing, suspended his license on July 10.

The petitioner told the court his license had been renewed five times and was valid until 2024. He requested the court to grant a stay order against the CAA order until a final decision comes on his petition.

The judge wondered if the authority ever revoked a license for misbehaving or sleeping during the flight.