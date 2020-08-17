LHC directs CAA to explain suspension of PIA pilot’s license

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday annulled a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) order to revoke the license of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot for allegedly being fake/dubious and issued a notice to the authority to submit its response in this regard. Justice Jawad Hassan took up a petition moved by Umar Saleem challenging the suspension of his license. Saleem contended that he has been a staffer of the national flag-carrier since 2006 and was promoted to captain in 2015. He complained that the CAA director general, without giving him a fair hearing, suspended his license on July 10.The petitioner told the court his license had been renewed five times and was valid until 2024. He requested the court to grant a stay order against the CAA order until a final decision comes on his petition. The judge wondered if the authority ever revoked a license for misbehaving or sleeping during the flight.