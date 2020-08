The Foreign Ministry has appointed Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry as Foreign Office Spokesperson in place of Ayesha Farooqi.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry was posted in the Foreign Ministry as DG South Asia and SAARC. He has been serving in the Foreign Ministry for 26 years.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry has also served as DG Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and Joint Secretary National Security.