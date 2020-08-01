PCB appoints new CFO after six months

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed its new chief financial officer (CFO) after six months. Javed Murtaza is the new CFO. The emergency meeting of the Board of Governors summoned on Thursday gave approval to the appointment. Javed will join the duty from Aug 3, said a PCB press release. “The PCB has appointed Lahore-based Javed Murtaza as its new Chief Financial Officer following a thorough and robust recruitment process. The appointment was approved by the Board of Governors through a circular resolution,” added the press release. “With nearly 30 years of work experience, Javed is a seasoned finance professional with hands-on experience in all aspects of commercial operations, financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, financial and managerial accounting, internal and external audits, international taxation and ERP implementation,” said the PCB press release. “Javed is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Pakistan, in England and Wales and is also a Certified Public Accountant from Virginia State Board of Accountancy, USA. He also holds a Master`s degree in Business Administration from the USA. He has previously worked for KPMG in Toronto and Singapore, andwith Ernst & Young in London. His last assignment was as head of Financial Planning and Analysis of six countries for one of the fortune five-hundred European multinational companies operating in Pakistan,” concluded the release.

It may be mentioned here that the said post had been falling vacant since February and it took almost six months for the PCB to find a suitable candidate for it. Meanwhile, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani on Javed’s appointment said: “I welcome Javed Murtaza to the PCB family and with the experience he brings, I am confident he will make a meaningful contribution to the organisation as we continue to aspire towards good governance, strong financial management and transparency.”