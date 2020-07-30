Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, July 30, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

NASA’s Mars 2020: Countdown to launch

Noor ul Ain Ali

Perseverance, NASA’s most sophisticated Rover to Mars, is just a few hours away from its liftoff.

The Mars 2020 mission, taking Perseverance to the Red Planet, is set to be launched through #AtlasV rocket today.

NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover launch: Live updates | Space

The 6-wheeled, nuclear-powered robot, Perseverance made her way to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center two days ago.

It is the first rover to have a drone helicopter, Ingenuity, integrated on it. Perseverance will reach Mars after a seven-month long journey, and will land on the Martian surface at Jezero crater on Feb 18, 2021.

Perseverance is carrying 23 cameras and two microphones, along with several other scientific instruments that will be used to study the Martian environment and search for signs of ancient life. This is a significant milestone in research on the Red Planet as it may pave way for humans to step on Mars in future.

The liftoff will take place today [Thursday, July 30], at 4:50 a.m. Pacific Time [4:50 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time] and will be broadcasted live.

Submit a Comment