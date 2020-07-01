Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indigenous Platforms For Pakistan Navy

The contract signing ceremony of indigenously designed Gun Boat and Tugs was held at Ministry of Defence Production. The Managing Director Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS & EW), Rear Admiral Ather Saleem and Director General Munitions Production, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua signed the contracts. Maj General Akif Iqbal, Additional Secretary Defence Production and Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) were also present at the occasion.

The Gun Boat possessing stealth features, armor protection and capable of achieving high speed will be indigenously designed by Pakistan Navy, while its construction will be undertaken by KS & EW. Additionally, 02 x Tugs equipped with state of the art machinery, adept to operate in rough weather and capable to conductsalvage operations will also be constructed.

Speaking at the occasion, MD KS & EW highlighted that projects are manifestation of indigenization and self-sufficiency in defence ship building. He also underlined that presently various vessels are under construction at KS & EW including MILGEM Corvette, Fast Attack Craft (Missile) and tugs for Pakistan Navy and Maritime Patrol Vessel for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency. Director General Munitions Production appreciated the management and workforce of KS & EW for ensuring successful and timely delivery of vessels in the past while ensuring highest quality international standards.

The ceremony was attended byvarious officials from Ministry of Defence Production and Pakistan Navy.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)