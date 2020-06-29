Students come forward as sexual harassment cases rife in LGS

A wave of sexual harassment reports has surfaced against members of faculty of LGS 1-A/1; predominantly against Mr Umar, Mr Warraich, Mr Aitezaz, and numerous members of the custodial staff.

Numerous girls have been brave enough to step out and recall their sexual harassment stories and have shared them in hopes to receive the justice the administration of LGS 1-A/1 failed to provide. The accused have been proven by reports of many students of not only using inappropriate language, but also invading girls’ privacy by touching them inappropriately, and sending unsolicited pictures to young girls no more than 19/20.

They opened up about Mr Aitezaz who is a teacher at 1A1 and he used to teach politics and served as a MUN coach.

According to the students, he is a manipulative person and on international trips, he used to get involved with girls. He has girlfriends from every batch and many called him a ‘playboy’.

He even manipulated minors as they are of age 16. Many girls came out and complained about him but the administration didn’t take any action.

About Mr Waraich, many students said, “He teaches chemistry and he inappropriately looks at girls and touches them. He makes his students feel uncomfortable.”

Likewise, students complained that Mr Umer is part of the admin office and he harassed a girl and also makes other students feel uncomfortable.

Notably, Maira Omair Rana who is the wife of actor Omair Rana works at the admin office of LGS. Whenever girls complained to her, then she used to do victim-blaming. She scolded girls about their revealing clothes and even said to the victims that they should not come here for their complaints.

Social media activists have condemned the irresponsible behaviour of the schools’ administration and have accused them of ‘protecting’ the harassers.

So @omairana’s wife Maira Omair Rana has been slut-shaming girls and silencing them since years over being harassed by the male faculty of LGS 1A1. This woman continues to preach “morals” and “ethics” while being a deeply rooted cause of the problem along with Rubina Shakeel 1/2 — Minzi⁷ (@girltipzyy) June 28, 2020

Please tell me, is this how you would talk to sexual harassers? Reminiscing over the ‘pleasant journey’ y’all have had and what not?

Ladies & gentlemen, the principal of LGS 1A1, who always slut-shamed, body-shamed her students is sad to let go of these disgusting faculty members pic.twitter.com/L17YokQvVh — نجيبہ | BLM (@NajeebaSajjad) June 28, 2020

LGS 1A1 is easily the most pathetic schools out there.

Not only did they try to cover up this breach of code of conduct for years but they also had this administration who will ostracise you if you were an outcast and didn’t belong to the school already! — 🕸 (@desi_nebula) June 28, 2020

However, in a recent development, Lahore Grammar School (LGS) 1A1 has terminated the four teachers following allegations of sexual harassment levelled against them as more than 5000 people have signed a petition calling on the LGS School to take action against accused teachers.

It is pertinent to mention here that they have been dismissed from their position with a note of gratitude and best wishes for future when, in an ideal situation they should have been charged for heinous crime under Electronic Crime Act 2016.

Moreover, the government and Private School Federation should look in to this matter and ensure the safety of the students.

Sexual harassment in school compasses is an “abhorrent phenomenon” which has risen in occurrence in Pakistan

Sexual harassment generally is violating humanity, religions and morals, and it has become more critical after taking place in the educational institutions in where students supposed to be in the responsibly of the teachers not being harassed emotionally and physically.