Darren Sammy reveals he was called ‘kalu’ while playing for Sunrisers in IPL

Former West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has revealed that a racial slur was used to call him when he was playing for the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sammy said that he and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perara were called ‘kalu’ during their stint at SRH, but he misunderstood the meaning of the word then.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain said that he did not know the meaning of the word back then and it was only recently he discovered what it meant.

He claimed that not only him but Sri Lankan allrounder Thisara Perera was also victim of those racist chants while they were playing for the Hyderabad-based outfit. Darren Sammy made the revelation in a post on his Instagram story. The allrounder stated that he thought that the word meant strong black man, but now as he has realised its true meaning, he is angry.