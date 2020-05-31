The new wheat procurement policy is the need of the hour to provide maximum relief to farmers and the poor, besides relieving the government of financial pressure and reducing the millers’ dependence on the government.

Provincial Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the new wheat procurement policy, at the Chief Secretary’s Camp Office. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik whereas Agriculture Minister Noman Ahmed Langrial participated through video link. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretaries of different departments including Food, Agriculture, and Finance were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary constituted a committee to prepare the recommendations on ending financial pressures on the government in the procurement process, reducing millers’ reliance on the government, best economic return to farmers, direct subsidy to the poor people, control on prices, strategic reserves of wheat, its inter-provincial transport and exports. The committee comprising secretaries of the departments of Agriculture, Food, Planning and Development and Finance would formulate its recommendations within three days which will be submitted to the Prime Minister for final approval. The committee will also make suggestions on how to implement the new procurement policy.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the new policy would benefit not only the farmers but also the poor. He said that targeted subsidy would be given on wheat to provide relief to low-income people. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Noman Langrial presented their proposals on the occasio