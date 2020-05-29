Denmark reopens borders for locked-out lovers

More than two months after closing its borders, Denmark has loosened restrictions to let couples separated by coronavirus lockdowns finally see each other again — even if the easing applies just to partners from a few nearby countries for now.

Parliament agreed a deal last week to speed up the country’s reopening, allowing some foreigners to enter Denmark, including those with partners there.

But the exceptions, which came into force last Monday, only apply to people from other Nordic countries or Germany.

“It’s really hard not being able to physically feel any of the intimacy,” Melinda Schneider, a 26-year-old Canadian, told AFP.

Stuck in Bradford, Ontario, she has not seen her boyfriend Adrian Carlsen, a 23-year-old Dane she’s been dating for two years, since January 8.

“The uncertainty of when we get to reunite makes it even harder,” Schneider added.

Owners of second homes, extended family members, and loved ones of Danish residents are allowed to enter Denmark under the new rules, if they can justify the purpose of their visit.

Persons married to or living with a Danish resident and the children of residents could already visit the Nordic country.

But the legality of the exceptions and singling out certain nationalities is debatable, according to Marlene Wind, a professor of political science at the University of Copenhagen.

“It’s not uncommon to see government using remedies that are not in the end legal, but it’s an estimated risk they are taking.”

Glimmer of hope

For Nick Allday, a 54-year-old British dentist, and his Danish girlfriend Andrea — also a dentist — the wait and uncertainty is taking its toll.

“I was due to fly to Denmark on the day the border was shut but I bailed out, regrettably,” he lamented to AFP.

The conditional opening of the borders gives the couple a glimmer of hope, and Allday intends to try his luck, hoping to run into a sympathetic customs officer at the border crossing between Germany and Denmark.

Andreas, a 54-year-old German, was able to cross the border into Denmark on Tuesday.

“He presented a signed letter from me, a copy of my passport and my social security card and that was it,” said Ulla Lundgaard, his partner of 17 years.

“He was ready to pull out everything to prove we were a couple — photos, text messages, hotel receipts and plane tickets — but he didn’t need them,” she added.