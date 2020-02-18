Kabbadi World Cup win

Though every match was hotly contested and watched by charged crowds of thousands, the Kabbadi World Cup played in Pakistan remained a low key affair for the mainstream media. This says something about their attachment to traditional sports. Kabbadi fans are overjoyed over their team’s victory in the final match after a close contest against India in Lahore’s Punjab Stadium, but the biggest feat of the event was the successful conclusion of the big event. Pakistan hosted the six-circle world cup for the first time as earlier six cups have been held in India. The eight-day cup was participated by Pakistan, India, Iran, Canada, Australia, America, Sierra Leone and Kenya. Matches were played in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib. The final kept fans hooked throughout the proceedings. It began with India in the lead through the first session and ended with Pakistan’s victory of 43-41. Both sides drew applause during and after the match. As soon as the news of Pakistan being a Kabbadi champion emerged on TV screens, dignitaries started pouring their customary statements. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and government functionaries besides other politicians hailed the victory. The world cup would have been more mainstream had the prime minister himself graced the final match.

Traditional sports in Pakistan can be boosted only by giving them a fair chance. The public’s enthusiasm in the Kabbadi World Cup has proved that traditional sports have not lost their appeal among the public. Of course, it is the Kabbadi federation that has kept the sports alive despite financial hardships and lack of government and public patronage. Over the decades, government after government only supported cricket, which is the most popular sport of the country. But that was done at the cost of other sports, both traditional and modern. Despite all odds, several federations and individual players have tried to keep their respective games alive and made a mark in the international arena. But with the departure of active players and federation managers, one can see the dismal situation of hockey, squash, swimming, athletics, and so on. In this space, we recommend the prime minister himself call the Kabbadi team and the federation and open a new chapter of traditional games’ promotion. *