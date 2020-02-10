Sudan asks UN to deploy peacekeeping mission

Sudan’s government is requesting that the UN deploy a peacekeeping mission in the country to help during the transitional period, a spokesman for Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said today.

The mission’s mandate would be under Chapter 6 of the UN charter and would be deployed in the entire country, said a statement by spokesman Elnazir Alnazir.

Notably, the mission would contain “political agents” to push forward the peace process in the country, said the statement, but did not specify whether it would include military forces or not.

“Sudan’s government has submitted a request to the United Nations asking for a UN Security Council mandate to deploy a peace-building mission under Chapter 6 of the UN charter,” the statement said.

It added that the mission should also help in implementation of the constitutional declaration governing the country’s transitional period until the general elections in 2022.