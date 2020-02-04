Federal should drop any reference against Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, says PBC

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday asked the Federal government to set aside any petition against Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on the account that he had authored and produced the paragraph 66 in Gen. Musharraf high treason case.

The statement was promoted by the PBC vice-chairman, Abid Saqi on the behalf, which vowed to demonstrate high dismay from the judiciary if the federal government would take any step against Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

Meanwhile, the statement reads,

“The brave and historical verdict of the Special Court, authored by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, the first ever decision by our Judiciary, against a Military Dictator for his subverted the Constitution, has been welcomed,”

The infamous paragraph 66, which has embarked on and off dispute concerning judiciary and the federal, had read “to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

Subsequently, midst December 18–20, 2019, the government aide’s Farogh Naseem, Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by Attorney General Anwar Masood Khan had nodded to withdraw Mr.Waqar at least from his post of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court — through a Presidential Ordinance. Meanwhile, portraying questions about Mr.Waqar’s mental capabilities and illustrating Shariah’s Law about the reverence for a corpse(s).

As per under the Article 209, government has the authority to vacant any post, if there is misconduct due to incompetence or when there is questionable mental capacity.

In the time being, a statement comes from Judiciary favouring Mr. Waqar especially, arose after 46 days, — as per sources when the Federal government is already hesitating to take presidential ordinance against him.