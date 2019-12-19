Musharraf’s body to be hanged at D-chowk for 3 days: Special court

The special court released the detailed verdict of the high treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf on Thursday after awarding him the death penalty on December 17.

The three-member bench was led by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprised of Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The verdict, comprised of 167-page long judgment authored by Justice Waqar Ahmad.

The verdict states that the evidence presented in the court has proved that Gen. Pervez Musharraf had committed a crime.

“The trial of high treason is the requirement of the Constitution against those individuals who undermine or attempt to undermine the Constitution by any means. This court after the presentation of undeniable, irrefutable and unimpeachable evidence by the prosecution against the accused reaches to the conclusion that indeed the accused is guilty and deserves exemplary punishment”

Therefore, he,

“Be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge,” and if by chance he dies before the date of the death penalty, “his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days”.

Meanwhile, the special court has vowed to give high punishment to all those who supported Gen. Musharraf one way or the other way

“the then Corps Commanders Committee in addition to all other uniformed officers who were guarding him each and every time, with boots on, are equally and fully involved in the act and deeds of the accused person,” Says the verdict.

On the other hand, Gen. Pervez Musharraf said on Wednesday that the death sentence given to him by a special court is based on some people’s animosity towards him.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also illustrated the dismay of the Pak Amry upon the verdict “decision given by special court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces”. The statement reads.