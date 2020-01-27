Pak Navy Ships Caliberate Pak-Kenya relations

Transnational forces and irregular challenges continue to be the primary threat, both today and in the foreseeable future, especially in the maritime domain. The volatile maritime security environment vis-à-vis inherent natural constraints bring uncertainty and vulnerability to the maritime boundaries of coastal states. The peculiar maritime environment encompasses non-traditional security challenges such as human trafficking, arms trafficking, armed robbery, organised crimes as well as employment of Non-State Actors (a tenet of indirect strategy or sub-conventional warfare). It is pertinent to note that in the maritime arena of the African continent, the aforementioned threats have continued to take their toll on littoral states of Africa. As a result, the continent has borne huge losses amounting to billions of dollars and human lives. For example, piracy incidents off the Coast of Somalia awakened the interest of East African countries, which are now planning to secure the Indian Ocean waters through collaborative maritime initiatives. Among these African nations, Kenya is one of the affectees.

Kenya has remained affected by the terrorist activities in neighbouring Somalia from where deadly attacks have been planned and executed on the Kenyan side of the border. Regionally, Kenya supports the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC), a standing decision-making body responsible for the maintenance of continental peace and security. To cope with the maritime security challenges, Kenya has received international assistance and investment, which includes support to set up the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mombasa. Moreover, organisations like the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) have led training for the Kenyan Navy to enhance its capability. At home, Kenya has created a new coastguard service to help enhance the east African nation’s maritime security along the coastline. Furthermore, its job is to police the country’s ocean territory and to ensure that Kenya’s waters will no longer be used by drug and human traffickers, illegal arms dealers and illegal fishing vessels. Furthermore, the country has been engaged in various naval training partnerships, maritime capacity-building projects and an implementation committee to coordinate blue economic activities.

Accompanying Kenya in its deliberated efforts to secure itself from traditional and non-traditional threats, Pakistan has historically supported Kenya at various international fora. Both countries have been enjoying cordial relations since the diplomatic relations were enforced. They have similar views on several issues of global importance. Pakistan supported African Union (AU) resolution tabled in the UN Security Council (November 2013); seeking one-year deferral of the cases against the then President and Deputy President of Kenya under hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague. Pakistan has been offering various courses and training programmes to Kenya, which inter-alia includes junior and advanced diplomatic courses as well as military support programs. Pakistan provided relief assistance to Kenya at the end of 2006 and in 2011 to assist the government of Kenya in its fight against the drought that affected parts of the country. Reciprocating that friendly gesture, Kenya joined other nations in sending aid to Pakistan for the flood-affected people during the devastating floods in Pakistan in 2010.

In fostering relations with Kenya, Pakistan Navy, aligned with national policy objectives, has deployed its two advance ships to the nation-state. Before reaching Kenya, the ships visited ports of Morocco, Mauritania, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania. Keeping in view the humanitarian crisis in these nation-states, Pakistan Navy ships also established hospital-cum-facilities to serve humanity wherein hundreds of patients have been given various medical treatments including routine check-ups and minor surgeries. Moreover, the Pakistan Navy has also grasped the chance of enlightening people through these visits about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupying forces in Indian held Kashmir after rebutting Article 370. Therefore, the mission commander has drawn the attention of the worthy dignitaries and various diplomatic officials to the Kashmir crisis during their numerous interactive sessions on-board.

It is also important to note the regional alignments are taking place in the African region. African maritime significance is receiving immense importance since the regional powers’ interests bowed towards the region. For instance, India’s economic and commercial interests are expanding in East Africa encompassing vast areas including trade, investment, energy security and the development of naval build-up infrastructure in Seychelles. In assessing India’s African policy, however, geopolitical analysts often see New Delhi as a regional competitor to rising China in the western Indian Ocean region, choosing to focus more on its security build-up in the region.

However, in the above prevailing situation, the significance of Pakistan Navy’s initiative to visit African states has increased manifolds. The aim of these visits primarily is to focus on diplomatic fronts to foster intra-regional ties with Africa. Moreover, it also focused to contribute to expanding threat-free regional maritime environment through a collective approach. These initiatives are also directed to enhance the maritime trade reach in the African maritime community under recent Pakistan’s foreign policy initiative of “Engage Africa.”

To sum up, the maritime frontier that envelops the African continent is of the utmost importance to the world and worthy of our consideration as an arena for improved international cooperation. Hope resides in the possibility that the regional powers will perceive the abundant opportunities in Africa as a strategic opportunity rather than a challenge. Their participation could transform the African region into a globally beneficial enterprise and ultimately would be wise to opt for “win-win” cooperation rather than ‘lose-lose’ confrontation.

