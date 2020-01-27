The Customs Preventive deprived a number of local businessmen of their meagre sum by seizing Pakistani currency at Torkham border, more than two dozen local traders said on Tuesday.

Approximately 34 local businessmen were of the view that since long they had been engaged in legal trading by taking edible items and other merchandise goods in small quantity across the border in Afghanistan and after selling of the goods, they received payment in Pakistani rupees and returned back to their country.

However last day without prior information, they added the Customs Preventive branch with assistance of National Logistic Cell (NLC) started seizing Pakistani currency from all the local traders crossing into Pakistan.

Through the lawful trading they were able to earn three time meals for their family but last day the customs preventive seized their money (Pakistani rupees) on pretext that more than ten thousand Pakistan currency in cash was not allowed to bring it in Pakistan.

Bismallah Khan, whose 0.490 million rupees were seized said that he took pulses and other daily usage goods to Jalalabad and other bordering cities for merchandise and after collecting cash payment in Pakistani rupees from the buyers, the officials of NLC and the Customs preventive section confiscated the money at Torkham border, on his return to Pakistan. “Instead of encouraging the residents of the area to enhance trade, anti-local plan are being formulated to force them on starvation”, he remarked.