Terming it a ‘historic day’ Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Wednesday the 24/7 Torkham border crossing at Pak-Afghan border.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion while accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Prime Minister Imran said the 24/7 opening of the border crossing will further facilitate corporate activities in the region.