COAS Bajwa inaugurates modern EW, GSR labs in Haripur

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday (Jan 24) during his visit to National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Haripur, inaugurated state of the art Electronic Warfare and Ground Surveillance Radar testing laboratories, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), NRTC is a World-Class Information Communication Technology (ICT) and electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers both in public and private sectors. NRTC indigenously develop EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

