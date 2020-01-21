Climate change is more than an environmental concern

The climate crisis further deepens, as temperatures rise around the globe, ice caps melt, sea levels rise and record-breaking hurricanes, floods, and wildfires devastate communities across the globe. While its manifestations affected every country on the planet, not everyone gets impacted in the same way.

Why? Climate change exacerbates existing inequalities and vulnerabilities. Persons who face overlapping inequalities due to biases centered on gender, gender identity, disability, race, ethnicity, economic status, age, are amidst those populations least expected to be able to survive the inescapable effects of climate change. Addressing inequality and climate change have to go hand in hand

What does it mean? Climate change is more than an environmental issue. These changes will influence our quality of life. A hotter day implies fewer days for children to appreciate playing outside. It means shorter holidays time at offices and schools, fewer walks with loved ones, and a lesser amount of time appreciating playgrounds, beaches, and open-air settings. It may mean elevated utility bills and those of us who have fellow citizens with no air conditioning would then be at greater threat of heat-related illness and mortality.

Climate change is already having a quantifiable socio-economic impact. No one can ignore the physical effects of climate change. In particular, rising temperatures will increase the risk of harmful air pollution. Intense heat, drought, and powerful storms will and is another consequence of a warming climate. For Pakistan, this is a crucial factor, as our community is heavily dependent on agricultural crops, such as corn, wheat, and cotton, this does threaten these resources. It doesn’t end here. Women will be shaken the most. Exactly how? When air pollution causes the rate of childhood asthma to increase or forest fires force entire communities to relocate, women will be most influenced by the costs and time burden. Impacts also include loss of homes and personal property, rising healthcare costs, an increase in violent conflicts, and the foregone income that accompanies climate change-induced disasters and instability. And what’s worse is that a more global economy means that risk in one part of the world will extend well beyond.

Who said this? Experts have confirmed the world’s temperature has increased by nearly 1.1 degrees Celsius on average ever since the 1880s. Additional studies have shown that by 2050, the number of people living in areas with a non-zero chance of dangerous heat waves would soar from zero in the present day to between 700 million and 1.2 billion. This would affect the labor class, as the average share of annual outdoor working hours lost due to extreme heat and humidity in unprotected regions globally would increase from 10 percent today to 15 to 20 percent. Some groups have even taken a shot at what civilization would save by becoming sustainable, where particularly Global Commission on the Economy and Climate totaled the number at a truly substantial $26 trillion in reserves by 2030.

So, what do we do? People globally must change their patterns of consumption. Is it feasible to expect one person from a population of 7.7 billion to make a difference? Yes, scientists reveal humanity could restrict the effects if each person used just 2,000 watts of power a year. Meaning, start by speaking up and then investing in energy-efficient appliances, reducing water-waste, stop wasting food, drive a fuel-efficient vehicle. rethink travel, and please shrink your carbon profile!

Why again? Fighting climate crisis is a crucial project in interconnectedness – finding justice and peace in our world means we must fight the climate crisis. This includes the gender and the racial injustice it breeds, together with the economic injustice it propels.

Next steps? I know this sounds intimidating – it is the project that would involve a generation. However, it is also a big prospect and one we must all get behind because our survival is unquestionably something that we can agree upon. This decade is pivotal. Acting now will pay off. Please know to tackle the widening economic disparity and the ensuing climate injustice requires concerted and collaborative efforts. Together, we can all take immediate steps to protect our current and future generations.

The writer has 9 years of experience in addressing economic and social gaps, with institutions such as The World Bank, and International Organization for Migration