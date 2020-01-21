The 2nd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament will be held from January 23 to 26, 2020 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports Board (WSB). Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with the Pakistan Golf Federation will participate in the event. Last date of entry for the tournament is January 22. The practice round will also be played on the same day. As per format of the tournament, matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, women, veterans and invitational. The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and women, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories. Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while women 36 and below. WAPDA Sports Board had organised 1st Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament in December 2018. WAPDA, being a leading organization for its pivotal role in development of sports in Pakistan, has been strengthening its sports presence by representation on golfing front of Pakistan as well.