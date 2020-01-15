Dettol’s ‘Safai Anthem’ garners more than 11 million views on digital

Dettol’s “Safai Anthem” launched as part of its nationwide ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’ campaign, arrived on the back of the brand’s ongoing mission of educating Pakistanis with the virtues and benefits of cleanliness.

At grass roots, we have seen an astounding impact of the overall campaign. The ‘Safai Anthem’ has already garnered more than 11 Million views across all platforms on digital. Hoga Saaf Pakistan is not only about TV campaigns but its on-ground impact leg is far more granular with programs like the ‘Dettol School Program’ and the ‘Dettol Antenatal Program’ that have reached over two million school going children and 140, 000 mothers respectively, increasing awareness on cleanliness and hygiene matters exponentially.

Music is an impactful way to mobilise the masses and “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” is not just a social cause that a brand supports, it is a social movement that Dettol is leading to bring the conversation around cleanliness, to the forefront. This anthem is yet another attempt to mobilize Pakistanis so they unite and take responsibility for a healthier, cleaner Pakistan!

The program started in 2017 as Reckitt Benckiser (RB)’s social impact vision and since then it has grown multifold in terms of influence and impact. After last year’s partnership with the Government under the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative, and partnership with ARY Digital, Dettol is championing the narrative of personal external hygiene and cleanliness.

Through television shows, public service messages, iconic cleanliness drives and countrywide targeted programmes, Dettol’s “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” is on the mission of educating Pakistanis and changing their behaviour towards their own produced waste that ends up on the streets of our beautiful country. This anthem is a testament of their commitment towards the cause which is to inspire people, so they become part of this noble cause by taking responsibility.

You can also be a part of this cause by registering to be a volunteer on https://hsp.arynews.tv/