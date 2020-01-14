A small piece of land between superpowers

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is an unaccepted piece of land in between three superpowers. Technically it is administrated by Pakistan but it is the only piece of land in this known world where inhabitants want to be a constitutional part of a country but the country is not accepting them as their part. The status of GB is still ambiguous even after seven decades of independence. In August 1947, India and Pakistan became independent under the scheme of partition provided by the Indian Independence Act of 1947; Kashmir was free to accede to India or Pakistan. Its accession to India became a matter of dispute between the two giants and war broke out later that year, which further exacerbated the situation.

However, GB got sovereign independence from the then Dorga Raj through the struggle and sacrifice of indigenous leadership. Right after getting independence GB affiliated it with Pakistan unconditionally under the notorious Karachi agreement and Pakistan also accepted to give all fundamental rights to the people of GB but that promise never full filled, instead of making GB a constitutional part of Pakistan, the state of Pakistan annexed GB with Kashmir dispute and placed a perennial question mark on the status of GB and all the efforts which the indigenous people made to get freedom all goes in vain.

Last year the honorable supreme court of Pakistan finally declared that GB could not be the constitutional part of Pakistan. It is because of the Kashmir issue, which means that making GB a constitutional part of Pakistan will affect notorious Kashmir cause but the irony is that Kashmiris are enjoying more freedom and rights than the people of GB. Kashmiris are enjoying the better status and administrative setup than GB, but when the people of GB demand that the same status from Pakistan, the courts and the state of Pakistan repeat the old rhetoric that it will affect the disputed Kashmir cause (which no one is interested to resolve anymore). Whereas, the state of Kashmir, which is the actual bone of contention between two superpowers, is enjoying more constitutional rights and independence, whereas when GB asks the same rights, it affects the cause. However, I consider it a blessing in disguise because this decision finally cleared the clouds of confusion about the status of GB.

It is also pertinent to note that the Article 257 of the 1973 constitution, meanwhile, confirmed that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory, for which the laws defined by UNCIP (1948), states that disputed region should have full autonomous control of the region in all spheres of life except foreign policy, economy and defense. The educated youth of Gilgit Baltistan will no more subjugate to the colonial mindset of the Federation. For the Governance of the region, a series of administrative structures and presidential orders had implemented in Gilgit Baltistan since 1947. The recent colonial attitude towards Gilgit-Baltistan is the 2009 Gilgit-Baltistan Self-Governance Order, which feigned local empowerment, but real decision-making ability remains with the appointed governor rather than the chief minister or elected legislative assembly. Likewise, while the Gilgit Baltistan Order of 2018 in theory transferred powers to the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, vested extraordinary powers remain with the Prime Minister of Pakistan who retains the final say on all legislation and regional policies.

There is no denial of the fact that GB is linked with Kashmir’s issue so it is of utmost importance to reinforce the abolished laws. One of the most important laws is State Subject Rule, which is still intact in Azad Kashmir. Whereas the same law (Article 370 of Indian Constitution) has been recently revoked by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir but had violated in Gilgit Baltistan from the last couple of decades (revoked in 1974). This law gives autonomous and special status to Jammu and Kashmir, which means that a non-Kashmiri cannot buy or own land in the disputed region. The same law was also in practice in GB but the state of Pakistan abrogated this law and on the contrary, to IOK, Pakistan illegally allotted thousands of acres of land to the citizens of Pakistan to change the demography of the disputed land, which is a clear violation of UNCIP 1948 resolution.

This violation means that Pakistan is making the controversial Kashmir cause frail in the International arena. Whereas at the same time Pakistan is demanding from Modi’s government to retain Article 370 of the Indian constitution which gives a special status to IOK, whereas Pakistan is not ready to do the same in GB. This attitude depicts the dual mindset of Pakistani establishment because of which no one is ready to hear the voice of Pakistan in the international arena on the atrocities of the Indian Army in IOK. Another violation of the laws of the disputed region is the functioning of federal institutions in GB. In Kashmir no federal institute is functioning, recently a bill was passed by Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly, stating that federal institutes should halt working in the disputed region and transfer powers to the GB government. This demand is genuine and according to the international laws of disputed regions. Violating international laws makes the case of disputed region fragile in the eyes of the international community, which will ultimately benefit the Indian narrative.

The courts of Pakistan are not ready to make GB a constitutional part of Pakistan and clearly stated that GB cannot be the part of Pakistan until or unless the Kashmir issue is resolved, but at the same time violating the international laws of controversial land, which is a clear case of hypocrisy, which the patriotic people of GB are no more ready to accept and bear it. This kind of attitude is enforcing the educated youth of GB to think about the decision made by their ancestors back in 1947. It is very important for responsible individuals to think about these serious concerns. There are only two options left If GB is disputed than give GB the rights of disputed regions and if GB is not a disputed region than make it the constitutional part of Pakistan and give our due rights and representation. There is no third option.

The writer is from Gilgit Baltistan, currently pursuing a Masters from University de Lille, France