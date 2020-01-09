“WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY WHERE GIVING

AND TAKING DOWRY IS A PRIDE”

It is a culture of many countries including Pakistan. Dowry is a term used for the things which are necessary for a girl who is going to be married and so her parents give to her daughter. In Islam no need to give dowry necessary. A dowry does not only include cash payments. Dowry is sometimes 10 – 15 dresses for the wife, clothes for the in-laws, grocery, or clothes that the husband and wife can use for a year. Dowry can contain crockery, furniture, spoons, pillows, bed covers etc. According to participants, parents-in-law expect dowry in many forms such as bungalow, car, motorbike or money.

The dowry system is a great evil that still exists in Pakistan. It is a demonstration of victimization unmarried young ladies, whose qualities are characterized dependent on the costs of their particular shares. It is a case of great and self-contentedness and is an extraordinary revile, particularly for the guardians who have a place with the lower white collar class. This is the motivation behind why individuals get discouraged and feel reviled at the introduction of a girl. The dowry system should be banned in Pakistan, much the same as the serving of more than one dish at a wedding function was restricted and individuals should decline to wed when dowry is requested or given. Restricting this custom prompts more joyful life since it is big source of worry among guardians of young ladies. Likewise it is anything but an Islamic demonstration. The dowry system is so seriously settled in Pakistani human progress that occasionally one accepts that there is no chance to get out – in any event not for one more century. Indeed, even contemporary, knowledgeable families start setting aside riches for their little girl’s settlement when she is conceived so what would one be able to envision from the awkward masses, whose lone type of learning is custom? At the point when bothers for dowry are not congregated, the lady is liable to torment, and frequently even killed. The reason numerous guardians don’t wish to have little girls is a direct result of the dowry they should repay at her marriage, and the strain they experience because of endless burdens from her parents in law.

Dowry Problems Created by Parents-in-Law:

A common opinion of the participants was that problems concerning dowry mainly originated from the parents-in-law. It was said that the parent’s in-law were the ones requesting settlement and that they didn’t generally consent to standard share rehearses. Dowry Violence Created by Parents-in-Law According to the members, most parents in law will demand dowry. On occasion, the spouse make an effort not to push for endowment, yet despite everything they induce verbal brutality. In the event that the spouse doesn’t bring share, parents in law may insult her for getting family unit things. A spouse will confront verbal viciousness from her relative and sister-in-law. Whenever concurred endowment isn’t sent, parents in law may begin being fierce towards their girls in-law and subject them to verbal and psychological mistreatment. One member stated: “On the off chance that she can’t satisfy their interest, at that point they start attempting to dispose of her and make their child tied in another bunch (marriage).”. Regardless of whether a spouse brings dowry, they will blame her for not bringing enough. Little girl’s in-law face ceaseless provoking for the duration of their lives if their folks have not given the correct things or of the correct quality. Parents in law may call their little girl parents in law’s folk’s awful names on the off chance that they don’t get blessings on the correct events. A few members even said that little girls in-law consistently get abused by their parents in law, regardless of on the off chance that they bring dowry.

Parents-in-Law Misuse of Dowry:

Dowry brought by a little girl in-law at her wedding is as indicated by the members now and again utilized distinctly by the parents in law for their very own solace. The spouse might not have any entrance or authority over the cash that she brought. It would then be able to be utilized as a type of mistreatment. At the point when a spouse is made to leave the marriage, either by separation or hospitalization, she isn’t given the rights to the cash that she brought at her wedding. One member recounted to the narrative of a lady that confronted maltreatment from her folk’s in-law. The maltreatment prompts her being hospitalized: “Her mom, her folks drop her to the psychological medical clinic. Not her parents in law and her better half. They took her cash and made triple story building.”

HARMFUL CONSEQUENCES OF DOWRY PRACTICE:

Many negative outcomes of dowry practice were referenced. Five sub-classes rose: “separate”, “dowry connecting to savagery”, “a wife without dowry”, “mental issues or demise because of share viciousness” and “dowry as a wellspring of correlation”.

Separation:

In separate from the wife is qualified for get back the cash she brought into the marriage, subsequently parents in law and husband are hesitant to give separate, at separate, the wife is qualified for get back the cash she brought into the marriage, parents in law and husband are hesitant to give separate. “Due to the cash (hammerer) of separation which as per strict conviction he needs to owe it to his significant other which were at that point chose at the hour of their Nikah (wedding), and he can’t stand to give it back with the goal that’s the reason he wouldn’t like to give her a separation. They have a dread for the cash.”

Along these lines, if a lady needs to separate from her better half, it is significant that she has the help of her folks. “In any case, in the event that she doesn’t have any help, at that point she will remain there, at her significant other’s home for the well being of her children as it were. Whatever her parents in law will do, she will endure it quietly.”

Then again, if a man separates or gets bereaved, he can remarry to a young lady who will bring share. “I read some place a man was contrasting his significant other and a creature, assume. He stated, if my bull bite the dust will be impact on my business however my significant other will pass on there is no issue since he can bring a subsequent lady and she will be solid and crisp and furthermore bring cash and another spouse will likewise bring dowry.”

Dowry Linking to Violence:

Dowry can be a wellspring of viciousness. This frequently begins with the guardians in-law, seeing as though dowry isn’t sent; they may begin being savage towards their little girl in-law. Without dowry blessings, the little girl in-law is dependent upon verbal and psychological mistreatment. Relative and sister-in-law will insult little girl in-law for not bringing dowry.

A Daughter-in-Law without Dowry:

At the point when guardians can’t manage the cost of endowment, marriage of their little girl is at times deferred past where she is too old to even think about bearing youngsters. When asked what occurs with young ladies who don’t bring dowry, one member clarified: “At times they get marriage in the age when they don’t become mother at that point.”

On the off chance that a wife doesn’t bring dowry, once in a while the parents in law won’t acknowledge her into the family. She will in some cases be dealt with like a hireling, expected to do all house tasks and explicitly fulfill her better half to pick up her decent spot inside the family. “Those young ladies who don’t bring dowry are being stifled and are approached to accomplish more work.”

They will here and there have been limited or no rights to settle on their own choices and be relied upon just to do family unit errands.

Mental Problems or Death as a Result of Dowry Violence

Persecution as not having any power over money related commitments to the marriage makes incredible mental strain on the wife. Physical and mental viciousness can cause the spouse genuine mental issues and even require hospitalization. Absence of dowry, or guardians in-law disappointment with the measure of dowry, can be a purpose behind them to be fierce against their little girl in-law and in extraordinary cases causing her passing by consuming and attempt to arrange it as suicide. “In limits, we hear news and see consume cases. On the off chance that a young lady hasn’t brought a settlement so her [in-laws] relative consume her or close her in a kitchen and turn on the burner. I have seen a couple of situations where they said she ended it all however we can comprehend they were lying.”

Provoking and brutality from parents in law may likewise drive a spouse to have self-destructive contemplation and even end it all. “In the event that she doesn’t murder herself, they lock her in the kitchen and consume her out.”

Dowry as a Source of Comparison:

Dowry is here and there utilized by parents in law as a wellspring of examination between girls in-law. “Parents in law consistently think about the little girl’s in-law. They generally bolster the person who brings more dowry.” For Example individual’s dowry is turning into a materialistic trifle, so they attempt to guarantee to give most ideal settlement to their little girls. The girl in law with most dowry is regarded most among every one of the little girls in-law in the family.

POSITIVE CONSEQUENCES OF DOWRY PRACTICE:

Regardless of all the previously mentioned negative outcomes of dowry, guardians appear to give the endowment with well-meaning goals, as per the members. They likewise referenced about the nearness of steady parents in law.

Dowry Given with Good Intentions:

Presently a-days, dowry is being called various names and guardians guarantee they are offering it to better the future and joy of their little girls. Guardians need to give the best dowry for their little girls, inside their signifies; “Guardians just needs her little girl get the best house. For this, they give their girl bunches of cash and everything which is valuable for her as dowry. They need to make a decent position of their little girl in the public eye.”

Guardians give family things to their girl, with the goal that she can be free and cash so she can spend effectively. Dowry is given with the expectation that it will enable the girl to be cheerful in her married life. Guardians attempt to give enough shares that the little girl can be free, abstain from insulting by parents in law and acquire their regard. “To abstain from confronting these kinds of conditions (viciousness) in our families, guardians attempt to give enough, that at any rate her girl ought not to rely upon others for little things. They figure we can enable her then she too won’t rely upon others either her parents in law as well.”

In the event that guardians have enough cash, they will even help their child in-law set up a business and give him a great deal of cash, as per a portion of the upper SES members.

Support to Daughters-in-Law:

A member noticed that some parents in law accept that a man can get cash from his karma and will in this manner not insult the little girl in-law for not bringing dowry. There are situations where a spouse has not brought settlement yet is as yet acknowledged by her parents in law. A spouse can likewise bolster his wife: “In the event that a husband needs to help her, at that point he ought to persuade his mom and sister that if my significant other has not brought dowry, may be it isn’t in his fortune or karma.”

Most would agree that issues because of dowry rehearses are something which ladies of every single financial class in Karachi know about. Various negative outcomes of these practices make a current, squeezing issue in Karachi society. These results influence ladies’ status and their conceivable outcomes to develop and instruct themselves. Yet, it likewise appears that change is being expedited gradually, following the nation’s improvement and expanding instructive degree of the more youthful age. Attention to endowment gives should be raised and steps should be taken to accelerate this procedure of progress by enabling ladies and guaranteeing uniformity in Pakistan.

CONCLUSION:

It is concluded that dowry is an immorality in the society which must be banned in the country. It leads toward promoting many conflicts, quarrels and greed in the civilization. Consequences of this research show that people of Pakistan are well aware of dowry system and its evil abuses. Both love and arrange marriage and both educated and illiterate people are practicing dowry system in the society of Pakistan. Nevertheless, people are not in the favor of this system. Moreover, girls become mentally affected and parents lose their self-respect Under the burden of dowry. The foremost reason for exercising dowry is greed. Middle class is one the most involved class in dowry system as compared to lower and middle class. In addition, to control this system youth and government both should take steps. It is fair to say that problems due to dowry practices are something which women of all socioeconomic classes in Karachi are aware of. These consequences affect women’s status and their possibilities to grow and educate themselves. But it also seems that change is being brought on slowly, following the country’s development and increasing educational level of the younger generation. Awareness of dowry issues needs to be raised and steps need to be taken to speed up this process of change by empowering women and ensuring equality in Pakistan.