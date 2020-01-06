Prime Minister Modi seeks help from Bollywood stars

MUMBAI: The Indian government facilitated a private get-together for the prominent figures of the film industry on Sunday in the interest to take their favors against the protestor of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The advancement occurred following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged on December 30 to formally start an awareness regarding the CAA, which according to the premier’s ideology is very vital for the whole India — to be mentioned that the premier is the advocate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology which believes in “Akhand Bharat”.

Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani among others who attended the event — though Farhan has been quite vocal against the CAA.

Whereas, Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Railways Commerce and Industry and Shri Baijayant “Jay” Panda, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national vice president hosted the event.

The invitation was sent both to the Hindi and Marathi film industry for a gathering at a five-star. And roughly 20 to 25 people from both the Hindi and Marathi film industry have attended the event. — Reported by the Reuters

Meanwhile, the other celebrities’ names haven’t been disclosed.

Yet, it is also expected that sooner another dinner will be arranged for the Bollywood leads with Piyush Goyal, for further approach, however, it is not known if all the invitees have accepted the invitation.

CAA that embarked on December 9 last year has motivated all the representatives of Indian people to stand against the act, as it would become a source to put all Muslims citizens down to their knees along with putting extra weight to the already trembling economy. Thus, to go ahead with the notion of secular India there goes the protest, which now has put 28 lives down but their stance remained up.

Seeing no position to parley with the protestor the government then left towards the famous people, which have been taken into play as the Indian government used to such tactics.

Meanwhile, to be noted down the Bollywood stars hold the most auspicious position in India as such, as religious figures and any specialist in the developing and developed countries respectively.

Priorly, the world-known motivational speaker, yogi and Indian author Jaggi Vasudev, generally known as Sadhguru lauded his voice as severely in the favor of Modi, that the premier goes to share the video from his Twitter account.