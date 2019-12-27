India made things harsher for the protesters

Indian authoritative snapped internet and mobile services along with tightening the security measures in the major cities due to sensing escalation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) after the Friday prayers.

Whereas drone cameras have also been taken into play to ensure peaceful Friday prayers and to hold the protestor accountable, as since the Hindutva based ideology bill has passed on December 11, which offer citizenship to all apart from Muslims — 28 people have been killed, more than 1,100 people are under arrest and 5,558 kept in preventive, while police have registered 327 First Investigation Report (FIR) so far.

Although, the state of Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the massive killing and violent protests against the controversial bill — 19 people killed and over 200 police personnel injured and state-owned property damaged across the state since.

On the other hand, the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization Umar Ahmed Ilyasi has appealed citizens to protest peacefully as it is a democratic right. He urged people to not engage in any violence today.

“I would like to make an appeal to all the citizens of this country that peace must continue, staging a protest is our democratic right and we must protest but peacefully,” Ahmed Iliyasi said, quoted from India Today.

Yet last Friday saw a major boom in the protest

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took Twitter today (Friday) and urged the youth of India to stay firmly on their anti-CAA stand. She also mocked the government over unemployment and the recent violence against students.