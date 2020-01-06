Protest rally held outside Indian High Commission

A protest demonstration, organized by APHC-AJK chapter, was held outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, on Sunday, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

According to a report of KMS, the Hurriyat leaders addressing the protest demonstration highlighted the importance of the UN Security Council Kashmir resolution passed on January 5, 1949, saying that the resolution provides the basis for the Kashmiris’ struggle. He said Kashmiris’ right to self-determination had been recognized in the resolution and the Indian denial had increased tension in the region.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmiris had rendered many sacrifices for securing their right to self-determination and would continue their struggle till complete success. They added that despite using all the resources, India failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment. They urged India to realize the ground realities and create conducive environment for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute and appealed to the UN to implement its resolutions regarding Kashmir.

They also called upon the international human rights organizations, including the United Nations, to take notice of the growing rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on India to stop oppression in the territory. The Hurriyat leaders pointed out that the resolution of Kashmir dispute was inevitable for the establishment of lasting peace in South Asia.

They also expressed serious concern over the current situation in occupied Kashmir and said that military siege and other sanctions had been in place in the valley for the past 154 days.

They said that barging into the houses of Kashmiris, arresting youth, torturing the inmates including women and elders, and destroying the property by the Indian troops were showing their mentality and Hindutva terrorism.