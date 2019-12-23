Over 100 arrested as police flex muscles to nab land grabbers

In a campaign against land mafia, the Capital City Police have arrested more than 100 people associated with different gangs in the provincial capital, a senior officer said.

Speaking to Daily Times on Monday, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said that after assuming charge in Peshawar, they accelerated the campaign against the land mafia and arrested more than 100 members of different gangs this month.

“There have been complaints by families regarding occupation of their lands by influential land grabbing groups, this is why we held meetings to expedite efforts to rescue people’s properties being one of the burning issues in the city,” he added.

The official added that that anyone having any complaints regarding land grabbing can approach his office or Police Access Services in the city. “We also have a mobile phone App, which can be used for reporting any crime, while the KP Police website also receives complaints,” he added.

To a question about whether influential people are also being arrested or just gunmen of the land grabbers are being nabbed, Muhammad Ali said that there is no discrimination in the actions and all those involved in the land grabbing were being nabbed.

He added that action was also being taken against people brandishing arms in public places, as this intimidates general public.

On Monday, one person was arrested along with his gunman from the limits of the Bhanamari Police Station. The official said the gunman was reportedly wearing uniform, while the car was also having a revolving light on it.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Peshawar Police said that on Monday, personnel of Gulbahar Police Station in the city arrested one person, while the gunman of another influential person was arrested in Faqirabad Police limits. The police also recovered two automatic guns from their custody and lodged a case against them.