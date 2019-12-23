Mr. Sonoura Kentaro meets Sohail Mahmood, at Foreign Office

Mr. Sonoura Kentaro, Special Adviser for Foreign Affairs to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was received by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, at Foreign Office on Monday.

Two officials shared their wide-ranging views about Pakistan-Japan relations .Their was also a great discussion on enhancing the ways further strengthen the growing partnership in diverse fields like trade and commerce, technology, human recourse any many more.

Japan and Pakistan established formal diplomatic relations in 1952. Both the countries enjoyed economic relations before the birth of the latter in August 1947. Karachi, the first capital of Pakistan was the center of trade of Japan in the area. After seventy years of relationship, the relations have progressed with some ups and downs. Largely, the relations have remained normal, close and warm.

Pakistan supported Japan at the conference. Sir Zafarullah Khan, then foreign minister of Pakistan led the Pakistani delegation in the conference. He said, “The peace with Japan should be a premised on justice and reconciliation, not on vengeance and oppression. In future, Japan would play an important role as a result of the series of reforms initiated in the political and social structure of Japan which hold out a bright promise of progress and which qualify Japan to take place as an equal in the fellowship of peace-loving nations.” Japan appreciated Pakistan’s support. It was among the first countries those established diplomatic relations with Japan after signing the treaty in 1952.

Pakistanis are mainly engaged in the automobile sector. They carry out the business of exporting cars to different countries. Pakistani community is not parasitical. Not only do they earn money from Japan and send to their country but they also help Japan to earn foreign exchange which plays a momentous role in the economy of the country.

Japan and Pakistan are working jointly on various projects. Both have the same opinion and stand on different issues. Peace in the region of South Asia is a convergence between the two countries. Terrorism is also convergence as both countries have suffered from terrorist acts.

Japan and Pakistan desire peaceful solution of Afghanistan. Afghanistan is landlocked country. Its nearest access to the warm waters is the seaports of Pakistan. A country having interests in the region of Central Asia and wants to take benefit from the natural resources of the region, will have to support and play role in peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Sino-Pakistan relations is also convergence. Japan is making efforts to have improved relations with China. Thus, normal relations between three countries may further strengthen their ties.