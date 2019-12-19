Rawat’s remarks ‘provocative’ and an attempt to divert attention from CAB protests: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday stated that Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat is making “an effort, as usual, to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against CAB (Citizenship Act Bill).”

Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 19, 2019

Major General Ghafoor, whose statement comes as a reaction to Indian army chief’s recent remarks, warned that Pakistan’s armed forces hold the right to respond to any aggression by Indian troops on the border with Pakistan.

India is currently facing widespread protests after the Bharatiya Janata Party passed the controversial CAA. The Act makes it easier for non-Muslims from the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to gain Indian citizenship.

The bill was voted on amid raucous scenes in the Indian parliament and violent protests in the northeast of the country, leaving several dead and injured. Earlier last week, the bill had sailed through the lower house of the Indian legislature with 311 votes in favour and only 80 against. It passed the upper house with 125 in favour and 99 against.

During the past week of unrest, hundreds of people have been arrested, authorities have cut the internet in some flashpoint areas and banned large gatherings in others.

Police have fired tear gas into crowds and been accused of beating protesters, including women and students, fuelling the anger.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor is scheduled to hold a press conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.