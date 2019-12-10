Suicide quagmire to be seriously taken

Suicide has become an endemic issue across Pakistan and around the globe. Throughout a number of detailed reports published on ‘suicide and suicidal behaviour’ as an increasing menace, the global statistics that have come up are fairly scary. Over some recent years, a significant rise in the rate of suicide and the number of people liable to suicidal behaviour has come to be observed.

According to the WHO findings, suicide is one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide. Nearly one million people plunge into suicidal deaths each year and more specifically, in every 40 seconds, one man succumbs to suicide in the world over. It is predicted that the rate of suicide will be double in the years to come. In comparison to elderly people, youth is believed to be increasingly indulged in the act. More than females, males seem likely to commit suicide, but quite the contrary; the ratio of females to males is higher in the realms of suicidal attempts.

With Pakistan in perspective, there is an alarming situation looming large. Though Pakistan has no concrete and accurate statistics on suicide as a result of the lack of research in the field, nor has there been any concerted effort to tackle the menace of suicide.

Despite the fact that there prevails always, in both the developed and developing societies, a sense of disapproval for the tragic act, there hasn’t been any remarkable decline for years in the growing rate of suicide. In most of the states, especially those where the majority of the population living is Muslims, the commission of suicide is legislated as a criminal offence.

For instance, in Pakistan, suicide attempt and its ideation is a criminal law under section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, which says, “Whoever attempts to commit suicide and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.” In other words, those attempting suicide are seen perpetrators and liable to punishment in terms of a financial penalty or about year imprisonment or both.

The criminalization of suicide considered as a primary cause of suicide has often been discussed in the parliaments of Pakistan. A couple of ministers have been witnessed from time to time to seek to get the bill passed for the decriminalization of suicide, but unfortunately, all attempts in vain. For long, it has been underscored that the people being stigmatized in the face of suicidal ideation or attempting suicide are more likely to do away with themselves. Because those with mental disorders and health syndromes are looked down upon and at times being bullied in our society, there remains no other option easily accessible barring the commission of suicide, that’s what is needed to be seen to.

The social stigma that is attached to mental health problems is substantially worsening. The fact in this regard is that there are hardly any open discussions and awareness campaigns on the topic, due to what it is to be seen that the suicide rate among the youth between the age of 14 and 29 has surged over the years. Had there been awareness of such diseases is common and to be easily dealt with, quick access to psychiatrists and decriminalization of suicide, protecting people likely to self-killing could have been very easy.

There is no denying the outright fact that suicide stems from hundreds of the causes engendered by the structuring of the society overflowing with intolerance, social isolation, feelings of prejudice, lack of insatiable desire for the acquisition of social status, and a growing sense of competition among the students. Driven by different causes in different situations, those who attempt to kill themselves are in an overwhelming need especially of social and moral support from the people connected with them in one way or the other.

In this regard, the WHO has done a remarkable research work, postulating a number of different strategies and social solutions in different situations to improve the health of the common people with mental health problems, by all of which it can be inferred that in preventing those immersed in the suicidal behaviour from taking their lives, the role of the people in the immediate surroundings is sublimely effective and the way forward in shaping the future life.

It is high time now for us to take action to curb the menace of suicide. To save those who appear to be undergoing mental syndromes because of financial distress, relationship breakdown, increasing unemployment, poor academic performance and etcetera, every one of us should develop a sense of community service and realize due responsibility by rendering his/her service in the respective realms. Before it is too late, let’s begin to make a concerted effort, so much as possible, to put to an end the deaths by suicide.

The writer is a student of M.A English Literature at Shah Abdul University of Khairpur