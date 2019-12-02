PCJCCI conducts seminar on nanotechnology and its prospects for business community

The ever-changing and competitive economic landscape has made it essential for businesses across geographies and industries to embrace emerging technologies if they want to set themselves apart.

It was stated by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid – chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), an industrial researcher, educationist, engineer with diverse experience in socioeconomic development of Pakistan – as a key speaker at a capacity-building seminar of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) held on Monday at the chamber’s premises.

Standing Committee on Capacity Building Chairman Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Standing Committee on International Trade Chairman Farooq Sherwani and PCJCCI senior member Daud Ahmed also spoke on the occasion. Main theme of the seminar was nanotechnology and its prospects for the business community.

Prof Fazal Khalid said that, about this technology, its advantages, approach and application of this disruptive technology around the world. In this context, in Pakistan, the cognizance is limited and focused on incorporating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in our industry. In addition to this, he focused on the need to change the curriculum of universities to produce Hi-Tech graduates. He further added that there is dire need to upgrade the automation process.