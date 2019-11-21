Pakistan voices concerns over opening of occupied Siachen for tourism

Spokesperson Foreign Office, Dr. Mohammad Faisal had said that India has forcibly occupied Siachen. While giving weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, he said that Siachen is a disputed territory. “How can India open Siachen for tourism? It is a disputed territory forcibly occupied by India. We do not expect any goodwill gesture from India,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of Kashmir, the spokesperson said that India is committing gross human rights violations in Kashmir. He demanded India to immediately life curfew and Public Safety Act. “It’s been months that occupied Kashmir is under stringent curfew and communication blackout. There are no facts and figures regarding arrests made in occupied Kashmir. India should allow foreign delegates to visit Kashmir,” he said adding that United Nations (UN) should force India to let foreign diplomats and media visit the valley.

He added that there is concern even in India regarding the statement of former retired army general for advocating rape in occupied Kashmir. Answering a question, Dr. Faisal said that there are no reports regarding Afghan Taliban and US talks peace talks.

The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan has not changed its stance regarding Palestine. On Kartarpur Corridor, he said that Pakistan has allowed five thousand Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Corridor daily.