60 satellites launched into the space simultaneously

SpaceX has sent another sixty satellites into orbit, one of many such launches the company hopes to conduct over the next year as it works to build a massive broadband-from-space business.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites took off from Florida’s Canaveral Air Force Station and about an hour later, the company confirmed the satellites deployed in orbit.

SpaceX ‘s internet constellation, called Starlink, will require hundreds of shuttles working in tandem to provide seamless internet connections on the ground.

The 60 satellites launched will add to the dozens launched in May on the first Starlink flight, and the company plans to launch as many as 24 more missions next year as it builds up its network, adding more bandwidth and coverage area.