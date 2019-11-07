Man stabs cousin to death over Rs100 in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A man stabbed his cousin to death over Rs100 in Bhikhi Road area of Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened in Bhikhi Road area, where the suspect, identified as Shahbaz, got furious during an argument with his cousin Waqas over Rs100 and attacked him with a knife.

Sheikhupura police reached the crime scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Raids were being carried out to search for and detain the suspect, they add, noting that he would be arrested soon and the facts could be ascertained only after an investigation.