IHC accepts apology but issues another show cause notice to Firdous

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued another contempt notice to Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in the contempt of court case.

During the hearing of the contempt of court notice, presided over by IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah earlier today, the premier’s special assistant had tendered an unconditional apology for “scandalising the judiciary”, which the high court later accepted.

The IHC chief justice said the court accepts her apology and withdraws its previous show-cause notice.

The court then decided to serve Awan with a criminal contempt notice, asking her to take a tour of the district courts.

The judge asked her to visit the district courts so that she could witness the circumstances in which the lawyers and judges are working and what the people are experiencing there.

He said it was the administration’s negligence of 30 years that was responsible for what was happening.