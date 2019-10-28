Athletic enthusiasts gather together for Wheatable Ride & Run

Bright and early on a Sunday, athletic enthusiasts and professionals gathered up at Dolmen Mall Clifton for Wheatable Ride & Run.

It was absolutely refreshing to see people gathered up for a good cause i.e. the elimination of single-use plastic. The power of social media was witnessed where a renowned influencer, Sharoze Subzwari brought about attention over the polluted environment and the increase in wastage, namely single use plastic. This conversation was supported and furthered by none other than Shaneira Akram and Wheatable suggested an initiative that brought everyone together to put an end to single-use plastic.

Single-use plastics or disposable plastics, are used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. These items are things like plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers, soda and water bottles. We produce roughly 300 million tons of plastic each year and half of it is disposable! World-wide only 10-13% of plastic items are recycled.

Wheatable stands for and promotes an active and healthy lifestyle. Thus, it continues to make conscious efforts in this regard and this event in particular consisted of both running and cycling that welcomed both, amateurs and professionals to take part and bring about a difference in the environment. Present at the event we had celebrity trainers Amafah Mubashir, Muhammad Wasif, Mustafa Totana and Mehreen Hussain were pleased to get in conversation with Shahroz Sabzwari and Shaneira Akram to find out more on the running conversation.

Group Brand Manager, Mohammad Tallal said, “After the last Wheatable Cycling Marathon we were pleased to see double the turnout at Wheatable Ride and Run. We saw the urge and desire for a healthier environment and it was a proud moment to see citizens playing an active role to address this rising matter at disposal.”

We must unite to conquer and work toward a healthier tomorrow.