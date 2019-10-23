Yashma to star in a lead role opposite Faysal Qureshi

Actress Yashma Gill, who has been unstoppable in 2019 with the launch of her YouTube channel, brand endorsements and coming to our screen in mega projects like ‘Alif’, has now signed the lead role in the serial ‘Shaam Se Pehle’ opposite Faysal Qureshi.

The talented young actress would be playing the character of Aniya, an ambitious young girl with a good heart who ends up getting stuck in a complicated relationships. Produced by Aijaz Aslam, the serial is directed by acclaimed director Najaf Bilgrami and penned by Saima Akram Chaudhry.

“Very excited about this project, as not only is the character extremely different to what I have done before, I am also getting to work opposite a star like Faysal Qureshi – who is an institution from whom I get to learn so much every day,” Yashma Gill stated about the project.

The talented young star has made her mark on screen in a short period of time and she can currently be seen on screen in director Haseeb Hassan’s multi starrer ‘Alif’ on Geo entertainment.