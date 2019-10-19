Camon 12 Air- Budget Phone with 4000 mAh battery

TECNO is about to release a new smart phone in upcoming week. According to the rumors, upcoming phone is going to be named, Camon 12 Air. Tecno Mobile is already pretty noticeable in the mobile phone market due to its diverse range of budget friendly phones.

Upcoming Camon 12 Air is already in the top trends all over the social media. Tech critics have called it the exemplary phone in this budget range. The phone will reportedly come integrated with latest technology trends.

Camon 12 Air is expected to have a long-lasting huge battery of 4000 mAh with AI smart charging. This means the upcoming phone will relax the users form the repeated agitation of charging. Camon 12 Air will be an ideal option for those who love to watch videos for extensive periods of time and those who intend to use their phone for gaming.

The other exclusive features of Camon 12 Air, according to leaks, are the big attractive 6.5-inches display studded with the punch-hole camera in the top corner of the screen. There is also an AI triple camera at the back for capturing photos with profound details. According to the posts shared over social media, the phone will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM.

Camon 12 Air is focusing on the budget intended photography lovers, fashion enthusiasts and TV show addicts. The phone is expected to be available in the price range of 20,000-25,000 PKR in the market.