Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup

The German team celebrates against Pakistan, although the first victory in the Socca World Cup. But it is not enough to qualify for the last sixteen, because the victory is not high enough.

Defending champions Germany were shown the door despite clinching a 3-2 win over Pakistan in the Group H fixture of the Socca World Cup in Greek island of Crete on Wednesday.

Team’s head coach Kevin Reeves expressed satisfaction on the team’s performance against Germany.

“It was an amazing performance by the boys. I am so proud of them. For me, it was best here from the Pakistan team,” he said.

“As we all know that we faced a couple of issues before coming here due to visa problems and we had to call other guys to join in and they played absolutely fantastic today. These guys are on track to be a good side,” said the former England footballer.

Germany had to win the game by a margin of six goals to stay alive in the competition while Pakistan was in a must-win situation in order to remain in contention to qualify for the next round.

With both sides failing to achieve the desired results, they have been knocked out of the competition following a topsy-turvy game.

Germany went in front in the 14th minute thanks to Jan Ademeit but the gritty Pakistan side came back in the second half as Mohammad Waheed scored the equaliser in the 22nd minute.

The two sides then battled hard into the second half with the defending champions gaining the upper hand in the 24th minute Niklas Kuhle making it 2-1.

The referee had his hands full on this one as three yellow cards were shown in space of just two minutes.

Germany had their respite with an own goal which gave them a two-goal lead as the second half was coming to a close. Mohammad Waheed netted his second for Pakistan but the game was over by then.

Pakistan will be looking to end things on a winning note as they play Hungary in their final group stage fixture on Thursday.