Times when words tickle

There are times when words tickleLike a drop of blood forced from a paper cut When I wish there were more to sayWhen tapping fingernails on plastic AbsentmindedlyIs all That showsA single signOf the overflowing anxiety withinThe thousand and so thoughtsShouting in and out from the same synapseSo, I bite my lip, and, tap, tap, tapWithout talkingFumble my tongue around the jumble of my wordsQuiet immediately frustratedCaught up in a brain that controls itself,Ever inwardThat’s its greatest jailee and greatest jailerEnigmatic only from a distanceA torment at the centerSo that I tap, tap, tap, quietlyCeaselesslyEndlesslyPerpetuallyUntil eventually…. I slam, and destroy myselfExtinguishing into sweet bitter ash A LUMS student studying Accounting and Finance, who likes to dabble in the arts to keep life interesting.