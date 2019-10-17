There are times when words tickle

Like a drop of blood forced from a paper cut

When I wish there were more to say

When tapping fingernails on plastic

Absentmindedly

Is all

That shows

A single sign

Of the overflowing anxiety within

The thousand and so thoughts

Shouting in and out from the same synapse

So, I bite my lip, and, tap, tap, tap

Without talking

Fumble my tongue around the jumble of my words

Quiet immediately frustrated

Caught up in a brain that controls itself,

Ever inward

That’s its greatest jailee and greatest jailer

Enigmatic only from a distance

A torment at the center

So that I tap, tap, tap, quietly

Ceaselessly

Endlessly

Perpetually

Until eventually…. I slam, and destroy myself

Extinguishing into sweet bitter ash

