UN chief strongly condemned deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Friday’s attack on a mosque in Burkina Faso, an Islamic country in West Africa.

In a statement, Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and the people and the Government of Burkina Faso, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He went on to reiterate the commitment of the United Nations to work with Burkina Faso to promote social cohesion, and ensure the country stays on the path towards sustainable development.

According to media reports, at least 15 people were killed, and four injured when unidentified gunmen entered the Grand Mosque in the northern town of Salmossi, which is near the border with Mali, and opened fire. The lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians in the north of the country are disrupted by growing numbers of attacks, and insecurity. On Saturday, some 1,000 people are reported to have protested in the capital, Ouagadougou, denouncing the violence and the presence of foreign military forces in the region– notably from former colonial ruler France.