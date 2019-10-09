Maryam Nawaz and her cousin’s remand extended by 14 days

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz before the court in connection with Chaudhry Sugar Mill case, a private source reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Maryam and her cousin Yousuf Abbas, who is also accused in the case, were brought to an accountability court of Lahore as their judicial remands were expired today. The accountability court extended the judicial remand of both the accused for another 14 days.

The court also expressed resentment over taking selfies with PML-N leader and ordered security guards to maintain the decorum.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.

The court ordered that Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas be presented on October 23.Capt (Retd) Safdar, husband of Maryam Nawaz said outside the court while talking to media men today the patriots of Pakistan are appearing in the court.

Loving Pakistan and its constitution is their only sin. Maulana Fazlur Rehman letter had reached Mian Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif message had also been received by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He held ” now you should be prepared for Dharna. This time entire Pakistan will come in the Dharna. Not only PML-N but 220 million people will also participate in the sit-in.