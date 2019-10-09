More cases of child sexual abuse reported in Kasur

KASUR: Two more incidents of child abuse were reported from Kasur’s Pattoki Tehsil on Wednesday.

According to police, Junaid, a resident of Rizabad, filed a case that his brother was raped by Ramesh, Ashfaq, Nazim and others.

The victim’s brother said the suspects also made videos and took photos of his brother, and were blackmailing him.

Police have arrested the three suspects and recovered the video. Search for two more suspects is also underway.

In another case, police arrested a suspect named Babar for allegedly abusing a seven-year-old child from the Mandianwala area of Pattoki.

Last month, the remains of three children who had gone missing from the city’s Chunian locality, were found buried underground.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and announced a major overhaul in the local police set up in Kasur.