Malaysian PM urges ways to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad while stressing the ways and means to resolve the Kashmir dispute has said that he had also raised the issue with Indian fascist prime minister Narendra Modi when they met in Vladivostok, Russia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dr Mahathir talking to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur said, “My speech (at the United Nation General Assembly) was a follow-up where we don’t want to see any violence and that any dispute between countries should be solved amicably.”