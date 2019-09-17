Man, woman shot dead over trivial issue in Shikarpur

A man and woman were gunned down in an exchange of fire between Qambrani and Essani tribesmen in an agricultural land next to village Abdul Ghani Qambrani over a trivial issue next to Garhi Yasin tehsil of Shikarpur, in the vicinity of Dilawar Marfani Police Station, on Tuesday. According to reports, a woman identified as Arbeli, 40 years old, wife of Muhammad Sharif Qambrani and Rano Essani, 35 years old, were shot dead in an exchange of fire because the Qambrani tribesmen had barred Essani from cutting green fodder from the land. He didn’t listen to them, due to which a gun fight broke out and two people, including one woman lost their lives. The area police shifted the bodies to Garhi Yasin Taluka, Headquarters Hospital for autopsies and handed them over to their after conducting necessary medical legal formalities. No First Information Report (FIR) was registered, and police have not taken any measures to arrest the killers as yet.