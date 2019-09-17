Govt to ensure protection of life, property of minorities: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday

said the federal government would fulfill its responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of citizens, particularly minorities.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the federal and provincial governments had the responsibility to protect the lives and properties of citizens, irrespective of their creed.

Ali Muhammad said he was sure that the provincial government in Sindh would have taken measures to ensure the safety of minorities.

Supporting MNA Khawaja Asif, who had raised the matter, he said nobody had the right to endanger the others’ lives.